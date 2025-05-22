Logo

Logo

# Business

Net FDI in India crashes by over 96% in FY25: RBI data

Notably, in FY23, the net FDI was $28.0 billion.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 22, 2025 3:29 pm

Net FDI in India crashes by over 96% in FY25: RBI data

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

In the Financial Year 2025, the net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India crashed by over 96% to $0.4 billion from $10.1 billion a year ago due to higher repatriation and outward flow, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Notably, in FY23, the net FDI was $28.0 billion.

Advertisement

The RBI, in its monthly bulletin for May 2025, said, “The decline in FY25 is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, which reflects positively on the Indian economy.

Advertisement

The gross FDI remained elevated in FY25, with 13.7% YoY growth to clock $81 billion worth of flows. In FY24, it was $ 71.3 billion and $71.4 in FY23, according to RBI data.

It said that India is increasingly positioned to function as a “connector country” that can become a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services and pharmaceuticals. “In the midst of global trade realignments and industrial policy shifts, India is increasingly positioned to function as a “connector country” that can become a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services and pharmaceuticals,” the article said.

“Going forward, notwithstanding the daunting challenges in the horizon, India stands well-positioned to navigate the ongoing global headwinds with confidence, ready to harness emerging opportunities and consolidate its role as a key driver of global growth,” it said.

It further said that persistent trade frictions, heightened policy uncertainty, and weak consumer sentiment continue to create headwinds for global growth.

Advertisement

Related posts