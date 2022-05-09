Nitin Gadkari makes interesting statement on EVs!

Not just for the regular public but also for the government electric segment continues to be a hot topic of discussion almost every other day, we have something to discuss regarding this segment. The government has been quite vocal about the fact that it sees a major electric revolution in India in the upcoming years. Now Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways highlighted his EV road map in India by making an interesting statement. He has made an interesting statement regarding EVs which can prove to be important for you as well.

Nitin Gadkari has been quite vocal about EVs in India. In an event held at a science and technology park in Pune, he highlighted India’s big pool of young talent. He also complimented the electric scooter segment, highlighting the high booking rate of such scooters. Nitin Gadkari also highlighted how the EV space will grow in India. According to him, there are currently 12 lakh electric vehicles in our country. By the end of this year, this number will go to 40 lakhs and in the next two years, it will touch the 3 crore mark.

Nitin Gadkari also said that a lot of startups have come up in the EV space. He was happy that such startups are challenging the monopoly of big brands by bringing good products into the market.