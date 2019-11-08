Car maker Nissan Motor India has plans to ship more than 8,000 Datsun and 65,000 Sunny cars till 2020, the company’s tops official said.

The official also dismissed rumours about Nissan phasing out the Datsun brand.

“We will be exporting over 8,000 units of Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT this year and plans are there to ship out similar numbers next year as well,” Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO, RNAIPL was quoted by IANS.

“In January/February 2020, Datsun Redi GO with BS-VI complaint engine will be launched. It will have an entirely new look and a sizeable investment has been made for that,” Balendran said.

Speaking on the export number of Sunny he said, “We began this year with a plan to export about 22,000 Sunny. And, the order has grown to over 65,000. A similar number is expected next year.”

The company ships out its cars, engine and components to the Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Brazil, Egypt, Sub Saharan countries and Nepal.

It seems like the slowdown has not affected company’s sales as it rolled out 1,82,000 units and this year the production numbers is expected to be about 2,10,000 owing to the strong export orders.

(With input from agencies)