Nine of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 2 lakh crore in market valuation

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week.

Amid bullish investors’ sentiment in equities, Bharti Airtel became the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. Bharti Airtel’s valuation jumped Rs 54,282.62 crore to Rs 9,30,490.20 crore.

In terms of overall ranking, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

Advertisement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 23,427.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 16,36,189.63 crore while Infosys climbed Rs 17,480.49 crore to Rs 8,07,299.55 crore.

Mcap of ICICI Bank surged Rs 29,662.44 crore to Rs 8,80,867.09 crore, and HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 22,093.99 crore to Rs 12,70,035.77 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever soared Rs 22,438.6 crore to Rs 6,89,358.33 crore, ITC rallied Rs 15,194.17 crore to Rs 6,42,531.82 crore.

Valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 9,878.19 crore to Rs 19,92,160.61 crore.

Largest public service lender State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,095.07 crore to Rs 7,05,535.20 crore.

However, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 3,004.38 crore to Rs 6,54,004.76 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. On Friday, Indian equity indices ended marginally lower.

At close, the Sensex was down 71.77 points or 0.09 per cent at 82,890.94, and the Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.13per cent at 25,356.50.

Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with mild losses due to profit booking following a steep rise of almost 2per cent in the previous session.