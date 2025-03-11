Bharti Airtel ties up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Satellite internet connectivity

Bharti Airtel officially announced on its X (Twitter) handle on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with American billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite internet services to India. In a regulatory filing, Airtel stated that the deal is subject to regulatory approvals for SpaceX to sell Starlink services in the country.

“Airtel announces an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India. It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses.”

Advertisement

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” Bharti Airtel stated.

Advertisement

As part of the agreement, Airtel may offer Starlink equipment in its retail stores and provide Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet to businesses. Beyond expanding connectivity, the partnership will explore how Starlink’s satellite technology can enhance Airtel’s existing network, while also allowing SpaceX to leverage Airtel’s ground infrastructure in India. This collaboration aligns with Airtel’s long-term strategy to provide advanced connectivity solutions nationwide, the company said in its statement.

Presently, the Union Home Ministry is engaged in reviewing a security clearance application submitted by SpaceX. Industry professionals have clarified that Airtel’s collaboration with SpaceX aims to provide consumer satellite services in the country, as Airtel’s own service, OneWeb, is primarily business-oriented.

This partnership intensifies the competition between Reliance Jio and Musk’s SpaceX, who have previously clashed over the allocation method for such services, as Jio has lobbied for an auction, while SpaceX prefers administrative allocation. The government has elected to proceed with the administrative allocation approach.

“Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” Airtel stated.

“By adding Starlink, (in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb) to its offerings, Airtel will further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today,” the company stated.

Airtel Managing Director and Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal called the development “a significant milestone” for next-generation satellite connectivity.

“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business,” President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said.