Nine of top 10 most valued firms add over Rs 2.34 lakh crore in market valuation

Last week, 9 of the top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,34,565.53 crore in market valuation. Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer while Infosys emerged as the only laggard, facing erosion from its valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 69,556.91 crore to Rs 20,51,590.51 crore while in contrast, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 5,494.8 crore to Rs 6,68,256.29 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent.

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 37,342.73 crore to Rs 15,44,624.52 crore while ICICI Bank edged higher by Rs 24,649.73 crore to Rs 10,43,037.49 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 26,037.88 crore to Rs 5,88,213.55 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 13,250.87 crore to Rs 6,05,523.65 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 8,389.15 crore to Rs 7,18,788.90 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 3,183.91 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation surged by Rs 51,860.65 crore to Rs 11,56,329.94 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 293.7 crore to Rs 5,41,850.99 crore.

The stock market on Friday was on track to wrap up the week with strong gains. It was driven by renewed strength in oil & gas, metal, and auto stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 303.03 points or 0.36 per cent at 84,058.90, and the Nifty was up 88.80 points or 0.35 per cent at 25,637.80. About 2134 shares advanced, 1727 shares declined, and 140 shares were unchanged.