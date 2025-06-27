Nifty ends near 25,700; Oil & Gas, PSU Banks lead rally

The stock market on Friday was on track to wrap up the week with strong gains. It was driven by renewed strength in oil and gas, metal, and auto stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 303.03 points or 0.36% at 84,058.90, and the Nifty was up 88.80 points or 0.35% at 25,637.80. About 2134 shares advanced, 1727 shares declined, and 140 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas topped the charts with a gain of 1.28%. It was followed by Nifty Infra and Energy, which rose 1.07% and 1%, respectively.

PSU Bank, Pharma, Metal, and Media indices also saw decent gains, advancing between 0.4 and 0.7%. The Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices were up 0.35% and 0.32%, respectively.

The IT sector has been at the receiving end of investor pessimism in 2025, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the worst-performing sectoral index so far this year. As of June 25, the index had declined over 10% year-to-date.

Crisis-ridden IndusInd Bank sharply surged nearly 4% after reports said that Axis Bank’s Rajiv Anand is a strong candidate for its CEO position.

BSE Midcap index rose 0.4% and smallcap index gained 0.5%.

On Nifty, some of the major gainers were Jio Financial, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, and Apollo Hospitals among others. While on the losing side were Trent, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Eternal, Wipro, and Tata Consumer.

Around 164 stocks hit their 52-week high while 52 stocks touched 52-week lows.

The key names that hit the highs were Abbott India Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

On the lows were Axita Cotton Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd, and V R Films & Studios Ltd.

Indian rupee ended 21 paise higher at 85.49 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday’s close of 85.70.

Easing geopolitical tensions following the Israel-Iran truce and optimism around a potential US-India trade deal have been key tailwinds for the rally. Both indices have risen over 2 percent this week.

Anticipations are high that the possible delays in US tariff deadlines, enhanced global market confidence and a reduction in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will ease investors’ sentiments.