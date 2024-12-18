Net direct tax collections spike by 16.45% to over Rs 15.82 trillion

The net direct tax collections for this fiscal year so far have recorded robust growth, rising by 16.45% year-on-year to over Rs 15.82 lakh crore, according to the latest government data.

The gross direct tax collections surged to Rs 19.21 lakh crore, marking a robust growth of 20.32% over the same period last fiscal, the data said.

Further, it highlighted that the Refunds issued during this period stood at Rs 3,38 lakh crore, an increase of 42.49%.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said net direct tax collection of Rs 15.82 lakh crore till December 17 includes corporate tax at Rs 7.42 lakh crore (net of refund), non-corporate tax at Rs 7.97 lakh crore and securities transaction tax at Rs 40,114 crore (net of refund).

It said the total advance tax collection, including corporate and non-corporate tax, grew 20.9% at Rs 7.56 lakh crore from the previous fiscal.