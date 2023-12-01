Need to shift from linear economy to circular one: Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has emphasised the need for understanding and exchange of best practices in various dimensions of waste management.

In his video address at the 8th International Conference on Waste to Worth, Puri said, “We must shift from a linear economy to the circular economy and inculcate a sense of ‘bhagidaari’ among industry, technology partners, waste management companies and international partners.”

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in his video message, appreciated the efforts of CII National Task Force on Circular Economy as it envisions a future where national resources are recognised as integral to our national prosperity and emphasizes zero waste within the circular economy.

The National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF) was unveiled by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Prof Ajay Kumar Sood along with the dignitaries. The NCEF serves as a concise roadmap for India’s transition to a circular economy, emphasizing collaboration, awareness, and targeted actions for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, Prof Sood said this is an opportune moment for India to embrace a circular economy approach and transforming challenges into opportunities for sustainable waste management. “Recycling Plastic waste, electronic waste, and fecal sludge are potential opportunity areas. India should review its waste management challenges, not merely as problems but as opportunities, as it will open the door to transformative advancements in the sector,” he added.

On the occasion, Masood Mallick, Chair, CII Task Force on Waste to Worth 2023 and CEO, Re-sustainability mentioned that waste is no longer just an environmental issue but has significant economic, resource security and strategic impacts. “One of the outcomes of the G20 deliberations is the realisation that Circularity must be one of the core strategies for building a sustainable, inclusive and resilient India,” Mallick said.

He stressed the need for sustainability in Waste to Worth management.