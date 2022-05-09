Need to improve access to technology for women-owned businesses: Elizabeth President, WEConnect  

Being a businesswoman is not easy especially if you carry a load of regressive society on your head. Though women entrepreneurs make it big in the businesses they choose but not before going through the grind of the system.

Most of their energy is spent on finding the right people for their requirements.

But now they have solace in WEconnect which acts as a bridge between women entrepreneurs and the buyers of their products.

WEConnect International connects member buyers to women-owned sellers based outside of the US, enhances their capabilities to transact business, and instills confidence that sellers meet buyers’ standards for women-owned businesses. It is working towards driving money into the hands of women business owners by enabling them to compete in the global marketplace.

Elizabeth A. Vazquez, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of WEConnect International is the co-author of the book, “Buying for Impact: How to Buy from Women and Change Our World.”

Vazquez talks about ways to support and leverage the potential of women business owners to create a more sustainable and inclusive global economy. Vazquez is the co-author of the book, “Buying for Impact: How to Buy from Women and Change Our World.”

Here she talks about what it takes to be a woman entrepreneur and how they ought to be helped.

When it comes to accessing digital spaces, women entrepreneurs have a long way to go. How digital accessibility can be accelerated?

Leveraging digital platforms has the potential to be a great leveler for women-owned businesses, especially in emerging economies. Access to the proper technologies results in breaking barriers to entry into global markets.

What is the ground reality right now?

WEConnect International knows that when women-owned businesses gain access to new technologies, they learn to leverage it in support of their continued success.

According to a series of recent surveys conducted in 2020 by WEConnect International on women-owned businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, women utilized technology to offset the repercussions of the pandemic. They not only reacted to minimize the impacts of the pandemic, with 54% identifying and cutting unnecessary expenses, but also proactively found new solutions with 42% creating new business lines in response to local and global needs, and 38% identifying new business opportunities.

How have women leveraged technology to improve their business?

They leveraged technology to adapt their business models to virtual platforms during a time when in-person meetings were no longer possible and found new ways to use technology to anticipate and meet new demands in rapidly changing markets.

However, despite progress in technology accessibility, many women-owned businesses are yet to realize the full potential of e-commerce tools. We need to improve access to technology for women-owned businesses, as digital business transformations will only multiply the effect women as business owners can have on the world—near and far.

How can women business owners contribute to building more sustainable and inclusive economies?

Although nearly one-third of all private businesses in the world are owned by women, those same businesses receive less than 1% of large corporate and government buyers’ spend. If this imbalance was remedied—or even marginally improved upon—trillions of dollars would, in turn, be reinvested by women directly into families and communities worldwide.

What other benefits can come if women entrepreneurs are supported and provided with an echo system?

Women-owned businesses are one of the most underutilized drivers of innovation and job growth in both developed and emerging markets. By leveraging the power of female entrepreneurs, new ideas, products, and services are launched into markets around the world.