Amid the lockdown, Businesses and Entrepreneurs are working on bringing the solutions for the nation to cope up with the situation in the coming days and to resume their work back on track with better strategies.

Himansh Verma, Chairman of Navrattan Group of Companies through virtual meetings with its team is continuously striving towards bringing the new products like green cement, some health care products and products from other different sectors in the market once the lockdown gets over. With its venture Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt Ltd is soon going to hit the Indian Markets.

Along with that it is also launching many new products which can protect your home and can let you have green growth by mitigating the pollution content.

The organisation is coming up with another product which is Navrattan Wall Care. The product is pre-conditioning plaster used before paint. It is as good as the wall putty. It provides the user with better results than putty. The product is highly water proof, heat resistant stronger etc.

One of the distinctive elements of Navrattan Wall Care is its bond capacity, and functionality. It is liberated from Portland concrete and uses the science of Navrattan Green Crete including its exclusive Organic Modifiers, which normally offer a superior bond.

As a cement-based topping Navrattan Wall Care binds strongly with the base masonry, forming a protective base. It fills the poses in surfaces even if the surface is damp, and forms a protective base. It provides an appropriate base which ensures a longer life of paint. Not only this but it is highly water-resistant which protects paint from dampness. Walls and ceilings coated with Navrattan Wall Care could reduce paint consumption upto 25%.

Adding more to this, the product is specially formulated for the general applications that will help surfaces not to delaminate or flake.