Committed to bringing about a definitive change by adapting sustainable means for sustainable living, Navrattan Group has become the first company to develop a Composite Electric Bus. The company will soon launch its E-Bus in India.

This unique E-Bus has been manufactured from composite fibre materials, employing high-quality glass fibre composite technology merged with integrated processes.

As compared to other electric buses, Navrattan’s E-Bus has proved to be more efficient. Reduced body weight, less gross vehicle weight, minimal maintenance, eco-friendly, sustainability, better road compatibility are some of the features that make Navrattan’s E-Bus remarkable.

Most importantly, the futuristic interiors are well designed with wide corridors, low floor for easy boarding and getting off making it passenger-friendly in the real sense of the word.

The buses have covered three million kilometres of distance as a part of the trial run and the fact that 50 buses are already running across the globe speaks volumes for this efficient technology.

Himansh Verma, the founder and Chairman of Navrattan Group envisioned the idea of creating a Composite E-Bus based upon his belief to add to the longevity and evolution of the ecosystem.

The Navrattan Composite E-Bus is undoubtedly a revolution in the transport sector as is evident from the provision of a standard remote supervision system, Radio-Frequency identification and compatible management remote diagnosis in addition to measurement of real power consumption and status query through the mobile application.

Looking into the need to reduce carbon footprint, the dependence on fossil fuels has to be reduced at every cost. Navrattan electric bus, with the capacity to run for 16 hours on a mere charge of four hours is sure to make a drastic difference.

What could be better than zero-pollution public transport?