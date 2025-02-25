Mukesh Ambani Unveils Vision for Assam’s AI and Tech Future at Advantage Assam 2.0

Chairman of the Reliance Group Industries Mukesh Ambani Tuesday said that spotlighting Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a game-changer for Assam’s future. In a symbolic gesture, he redefined AI as “Assam Intelligence,” emphasising the potential of the state’s youth in the digital era.

Ambani attributed Assam’s developmental strides to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating, “The greatest advantage for every Assamese—and indeed every Indian—is being blessed with the leadership of PM Modi.”

He highlighted that Modi’s governance has reshaped Assam’s economic landscape, positioning Assam at the Centre of India’s growth narrative and shifting the state from the periphery to the forefront of India’s economic expansion.

Ambani asserted that while Assam has historically been recognised for its tea industry, it is now on the path to becoming a “tech paradise.”

Reliance Industries announced strategic investments across various sectors to accelerate Assam’s growth Technology & AI Readiness — technology, AI readiness, green energy, and retail expansion.

Reliance will establish an AI-ready data centre in Assam, supporting education, healthcare, and agriculture. This initiative aims to equip the state’s youth with digital skills, enabling them to “learn and earn from home.”

In the sector of Clean & Green Energy – two world-class compressed bio-gas hubs will be developed to promote sustainable and renewable energy solutions in Assam.

In the Consumer & Food Supply Chain strengthening Assam’s role as a supplier of food and non-food consumer goods, Reliance will establish food parks, building on its existing Cola bottling plant.