Mukesh Ambani re-enters USD 100-billion club

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has re-entered the USD 100-billion club, gaining nearly USD 20 billion in under two months.

According to the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, has a net worth of $106.1 billion.

Notably, a sharp rally in Indian stock markets since mid-March, driven by foreign inflows and easing global trade tensions, has propelled the net worth of several top billionaires.

Ambani saw significant gains from the recent market surge, with his wealth increasing by $20 billion rising from around $81 billion in early March to over $100 billion.

Further, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has also benefited from the rally as his net worth reached $61.8 billion.

However, he remains 57% below his all-time high of $120.8 billion, recorded on June 3, 2024.

It is to be highlighted that as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia, with a fortune of Rs 8.6 trillion, despite a Rs 1 trillion drop from last year. He edged ahead of Gautam Adani, whose wealth rose by 13% to Rs 8.4 trillion.

Further, Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi and Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal saw gains of more than $4.9 billion each, pushing their net worth to $28.8 billion and $27.4 billion, respectively.

The report also said that Lakshmi Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, and Uday Kotak, former MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, have fully recovered from earlier losses with Mittal’s net worth now stands at $22.8 billion, and Kotak’s at $16.6 billion.

The other key names benefitted in the list are Radhakishan Damani (Avenue Supermarts), Savitri Jindal (India’s richest woman), and Shiv Nadar (HCL Technologies) also experienced significant increases.