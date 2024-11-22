MPT, Barmer processing 2.5 lakh barrel crude oil daily

Vedanta Cairn India’s Mangla Processing Terminal (MPT) is operating to its optimum capacity for processing the crude oil being produced in Mangala, Bhagyam and Ashvarya oil fields in the district.

Briefing Principal Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, T Ravikant at the terminal site, Company Vice President Brigadier B S Shekhawat on Friday said: “MPT with processing capacity of 2.5 lakh barrel per day, is working to forward the processed crude oil from the three oil fields to refineries in Veeramgam and Jamnagar through the pipeline.”

Ravikant was on a two-day inspection tour to the oil fields and the processing terminal. He visited all vital plants and locations in the oil fields and reviewed progress in all operations.

Advertisement

He stressed the need of increasing production of crude oil by adopting latest technologies.

He also visited Barmer Lignite Mining Company’s Jalipa mines and took stock of progress in production and other activities.

He said that lignite production should be increased by using ‘no loss’ technology in the mining.

JSW’s Anil Sood briefed Ravikant on various activities and affairs. On Thursday, Ravikant went to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ‘s Rajasthan refinery site to review the operations.