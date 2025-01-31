Vedanta Q3 FY25 net profit up by 76 pc at Rs 3,547 cr

Vedanta has reported a 76.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,547 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3) on Friday, due to higher income from its zinc and aluminium business. The company had posted a Q3 profit of Rs 2,013 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.

The firm’s revenue rose 10 per cent to Rs 38,526 crore in Q3FY25 as against Rs 34,968 crore in Q3FY24. Consolidated EBITDA rose 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,284 crore in Q3FY25.

Vedanta said that its net debt stood at Rs 57,358 crore with net debt/ EBITDA at 1.4x (vs 1.7x in 3QFY24). The company reported its highest ever aluminum production of 613 kt in Q3FY25, up 2 per cent YoY. Its core profit margin expanded to 34 per cent from 29 per cent a year earlier, due to EBITDA in aluminium and zinc businesses rising by 58 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said “This quarter marks a stellar performance, delivering the highest Q3 EBITDA of Rs 11,284 crore, a remarkable 30 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY), with a robust EBITDA margin of 34 per cent. Our PAT stood at Rs 4,876 crore, reflecting an exceptional 70 per cent YoY growth, showcasing the resilience of our business. This success has been driven by our focus on cost efficiencies, volume growth, and favourable commodity prices. The recent upgrade in our credit rating, along with a leverage improvement to 1.4x, highlights our financial strength and the market’s confidence in Vedanta’s growth trajectory.

Vedanta Limited’s Executive Director Arun Misra said, “We have delivered our highest-ever Q3 EBITDA of Rs 11,284 crore. Our strategic focus on cost optimisation and production ramp-up across our key businesses has helped us to continue delivering this outperformance. Notably, we witnessed 58 per cent YoY jump in EBITDA at our aluminium business and 28 per cent YoY increase in our zinc India business. We expect this outperformance to continue in the coming quarters driven by our ongoing growth initiatives and business integration projects.”

The company also stated that its demerger process is progressing well, with a meeting of shareholders and creditors scheduled on February 18, 2025.

Vedanta’s gross debt stood at Rs 78,496 crore as on December 31, 2024. The company stated that its parent company Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) successfully restructured 3.1 billion dollars through bond issuances during the last four months resulting in longer maturities of up to eight years.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), is one of the world’s leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan as well as Japan, with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, as well as power, besides glass substrate.