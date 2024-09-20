Meghalaya advances towards resuming coal mining with a focus on transparency and sustainability

After nearly a decade-long halt due to environmental concerns, Meghalaya is making strides towards resuming coal mining in a more regulated and scientific manner.

The state government has sent 27 applications to the Ministry of Coal, 17 of which have received prospecting licences, while eight have obtained geological report approvals. Four applicants have also been granted mining lease approvals, pending the finalisation of their mining plans.

The push for transparency is evident in the state’s focus on modern monitoring techniques. A committee, led by Justice (Retd) BP Katakey, has recommended aerial surveys and satellite imaging in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to ensure transparency and prevent illegal mining.

Additionally, the state has been advised to implement a colour-coded sticker system for trucks transporting different categories of coal, including seized auctioned coal and coal from outside the state.

Efforts to curb illegal coal transportation are also ongoing, with plans to update the Standard Operating Procedures and prevent illegal exports to neighbouring Bangladesh. The state’s coal inventory currently stands at 483,825.57 tonnes, spread across four districts, showcasing the scale of available resources and the potential economic impact of resuming coal mining under more stringent oversight

These developments are seen as a step towards balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, ensuring that the resumption of coal mining does not repeat the issues of the past.