Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms spikes over Rs 1.97 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,97,734.77 crore last week.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest winners, in-line with optimistic trends in equities.

Notably, the valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 63,359.79 crore to Rs 9,44,226.88 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added Rs 58,569.52 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 13,28,605.29 crore.

Performance wise, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC and LIC.

Mcap of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 19,384.07 crore to Rs 20,11,544.68 crore while Bharti Airtel’s valuation soared Rs 44,319.91 crore to Rs 9,74,810.11 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation gained Rs 10,725.88 crore to Rs 7,00,084.21 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 1,375.6 crore to Rs 6,43,907.42 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 85,730.59 crore to Rs 15,50,459.04 crore and The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 15,861.16 crore to Rs 7,91,438.39 crore.

Two public sector giants, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) tanked Rs 14,832.12 crore to Rs 6,39,172.64 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 7,719.79 crore to Rs 6,97,815.41 crore.

On Friday, Benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session to hit fresh all-time highs amid positive global cues and buying across the sectors.