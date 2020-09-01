The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a year-on-year rise of 17.1 per cent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August.

The automobile major had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

“This is a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020 and a 17.1 per cent over August 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased by 20.2 per cent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire rose 14.2 per cent to 61,956 units as against 54,274 cars in August last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,223 units as compared to 1,596 units earlier, down 23.4 per cent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 13.5 per cent to 21,030 units as compared to 18,522 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were up down 15.3 per cent at 7,920 units as against 9,352 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

“The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers,” it added.