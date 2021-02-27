India’s largest automaker on Saturday announced that it has accomplished the landmark of exporting 20 lakh vehicles.

In a statement Maruti said, “ a true symbol of the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, a batch of Maruti Suzuki products, comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza, has left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.”

MSI commenced export of vehicles way back in 1986-87 and the first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

In 2012-13, the company achieved the milestone of one-million exports with more than 50 per cent of the shipments going to the developed markets in Europe. The company achieved the subsequent million in over eight years with special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia regions.

MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement, “The company has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks.”

“Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology,” Ayukawa said.

He added that going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations.

“With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace,” Ayukawa said.

At present the company currently exports 14 models, comprising nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries.