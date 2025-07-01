Markets end flat amid mixed global cues, Nifty holds above 25,500

The stock market ended flat on Tuesday, with the Nifty managing to stay above the 25,500 mark, supported by gains in shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank, amid mixed global cues.

At the close, the Sensex was up 90.83 points or 0.11% at 83,697.29, while the Nifty rose 24.75 points or 0.10% to end at 25,541.80.

The mid- and small-cap segments closed lower, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipping 0.07% and 0.18%, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank climbed 0.26%, while the PSU Bank index gained 0.71% and the Private Bank index rose 0.12%.

IDFC First Bank surged 5% after brokerage firm Investec upgraded its rating on the Mumbai-based private lender and raised its price target by nearly 38%.

Nifty Media emerged as the top sectoral loser, falling 1.31%, followed by Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT, which declined 0.69% and 0.30%, respectively.

On the Nifty50, the top gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.63%), BEL (2.70%), and Reliance Industries (1.75%). Meanwhile, 26 stocks ended in the red, including Nestle India (down 2.22%), Axis Bank (2.14%), and Shriram Finance (1.53%).

Over 150 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. Notable names included JK Lakshmi Cement, Endurance Technologies, City Union Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, Laurus Labs, AU Small Finance Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Navin Fluorine, Aditya Birla Capital, MCX India, Hyundai Motor, LT Finance, Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare, Max Financial, InterGlobe Aviation, and Poonawalla Fincorp.

According to data, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), primarily mutual funds, have made record inflows into Indian equities during the first half of 2025. DIIs purchased stocks worth ₹3.57 lakh crore in H1 2025, marking the strongest-ever half-yearly inflow, already accounting for 68% of the full-year inflow recorded in 2024.

Global cues remained mixed ahead of a crucial vote on US President Donald Trump’s tax bill. Investors also remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade negotiations. While both nations have indicated that a deal could be finalised soon, no concrete details have emerged about the progress of the talks.