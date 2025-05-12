Market stages record rally clocking best-day ever in absolute terms in 4 years

Market indices staged a record rally on Monday clocking their best-day ever in absolute terms as well as their biggest gain since February 2021 in percentage terms.

Sensex and Nifty 50 gained nearly 4% each as a host of positive news, from India-Pakistan ceasefire to US-China trade deal, lifted investor sentiment.

Advertisement

At close, Sensex was up 2,975.43 points or 3.74% at 82,429.90, and the Nifty 50 was up 916.70 points or 3.82% at 24,924.70.

Advertisement

Sensex hit the day’s high of 82,495.97, putting it 4% away from its all-time peak of 85,978 while Nifty 50, after hitting the day’s peak of 24,944.80, settled the session at 24,924.70, up 916.70 points or 3.82%.

BSE, MCX, and other capital market stocks surged by up to 10 percentage as risk-on sentiment returned after the India-Pakistan truce

The BSE Midcap index rose 3.8% and smallcap index added 4%. The overall market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE swelled by ₹1,6,06,576 lakh crore to ₹4,32,47,426.73 lakh crore.

Among the sectors, all indices gained with Nifty IT emerging as the top performer, surging 6.7%.

Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto were among the other top gainers. Nifty Pharma gained just 0.15% as reports of a possible cut in drug prices in the US by Donald Trump hit the shares of pharma exporters.

In the Nifty 50, all ended in the green, barring two stocks. Adani Enterprises emerged as the top performer surging 7.7% followed by Infosys that recorded strong gains of 7.69%.

Shriram Finance, Trent and Wipro that gained between 6-7% each. IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the only losers among the Nifty 50 stocks.

Further, nearly 47 stocks hit 52-week high levels in trade including ICICI Bank, APL Apollo, Force Motors, Nazara Technologies, UPL and Ceat. While 24 stocks hit 52-week highs including Gensol Engineering, AGS Transact, Century Enka, KBC Global and Eros Media.

On BSE, over 100 stocks on the BSE tested 52-week high including, ICICI Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, APL Apollo, Bharti Hexacom, Redington, Anupam Rasayan, SRF, UPL, Ceat, Solar Industries, Navin Fluorine among others.

Notably, the Hotel and airline stocks jumped up to 7% after the India-Pakistan ceasefire. IndiGo, Indian Hotels, and other stocks surged by 10%.

IndusInd Bank shares lost over 4% with the downturn started since the private lender revealed certain discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.