Market records steepest weekly declines in over two years

The benchmark indices recorded their steepest weekly declines in over two years, dropping more than 5 per cent amid global market volatility.

At close, Sensex ended near the 78,000 mark, shedding 1.5% from the previous session, while the Nifty fell below 23,600, also down 1.5%.

Advertisement

Throughout the day, Nifty reached a peak of 24,065.8 and dipped to a low of 23,553.4 while the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 79,587.15 and 77,874.59.

Advertisement

On Nifty, the top gainers were Dr. Reddys Laboratories (1.36%) and ICICI Bank (0.47%) while the top losers were Tech Mahindra (4.05%), Trent (3.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.67%), Indusind Bank (3.58%), and Axis Bank (3.36%).

Furher on BSE, the top gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (7.31%), BASF India (4.41%), Bank of Maharashtra (4.29%), The New India Assurance Company (4.16%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (2.97%).

On the losing side were Siemens (9.65%), RBL Bank (7.33%), Pfizer (6.75%), Brigade Enterprises (6.64%), Balrampur Chini Mills (6.38%).

The rupee closed at 85.0150 against the U.S. dollar, up from its close at 85.07 in the previous session, after hitting a low of 85.10 earlier in the session.

Mid and small cap segments suffered even deeper losses with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 2.43% and 2.11%, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹441 lakh crore from nearly ₹450 lakh crore in the previous session.

In terms of key individual performances, the shares of General Insurance Corporation of India skyrocketed 17% driven by a gush of trading volumes.

Dr Reddy’s Labs shares of emerged as one of the top gainer on the Nifty 50, closing the day with 1.5% gains.

Shares of Gravita India slipped over 3% after the firm’s board of directors approved a QIP to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The shares of Siemens were sharply lower by over 10%.

RBL Bank shares extended its weakness into a fifth session, declining over 10% in the period.

Further, the shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders ended over 6% lower.