Market fails to hold early gains; Nifty ends at 25,400, Sensex down 170 pts

The stock market on Thursday failed to build on the morning gains and ended lower in yet another volatile session with the Nifty around 25,400.

At close, the Sensex was down 170.22 points or 0.20% at 83,239.47, and the Nifty was down 48.10 points or 0.19% at 25,405.30.

BSE Midcap index slipped 0.06%, but the Smallcap index bucked the trend, rising 0.47%.

Among the sectors, Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices dropped 0.36% and 0.47% respectively. The PSU Bank index fell 0.89%, and the Private Bank index ended 0.46% lower.

Nifty Metal was down 0.78% and Realty down by 0.71% losing significantly. Nifty Media jumped 1.45%, while the Auto index rose 0.44% and the Pharma index moved up by 0.42%.

On Nifty50, around 17 stocks ended higher in the index. Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was up 1.90%, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise up by 1.77% and Hero MotoCorp was up 1.75% ending as the top gainers.

Further, around 32 stocks ended in the red with SBI Life Insurance Company down by 2.87%, Kotak Mahindra Bank down by 2.03% and Bajaj Finserv down by 1.40% ending as the top losers.

Over 140 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. Some of the key names included DCM Shriram, Aster DM Healthcare, JM Financial, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, EID Parry, Asahi India, Laurus Labs, Divis Labs, JK Lakshmi Cement, UltraTech Cement, MRF, Abbott India, Deepak Fertilisers, SRF, Max Financial, among others.

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) declined by more than 3% after its April–June quarter (Q1FY26) business update fell short of brokerage expectations. Kotak Mahindra Bank also fell over 2% after global brokerage Macquarie downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’.

The shares of HDB Financial Services jumped over 3%, a day after the NBFC debuted on the stock markets. The newly-listed stock has now risen over 17 percent from its issue price.

On the global front, Asian shares ended mostly higher as investors braced for a key US jobs report that may justify imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.