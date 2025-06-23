Market erases early losses, Nifty ends below 25,000 level

The Indian stock market erased early losses but still ended lower by over half a percent on Monday with the Nifty 50 index ending below the 25,000 level. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on equities.

At close, the Sensex was down 511.38 points or 0.62% at 81,896.79, and the Nifty was down 140.50 points or 0.56% at 24,971.90.

The broader indices outperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap index rising 0.2% and smallcap index adding 0.6%. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms remained largely unchanged at nearly ₹448 lakh crore.

Around 103 stocks hit their 52-week high while 85 stocks touched 52-week lows. The ones touching highs were Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd among others.

Notable mentions like Siemens Energy India Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Oswal Pumps Ltd, and Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd were on the lows.

Volatility, measured by the India VIX index, spiked over 5%, but moderated to stand near 14.09, up 2%.

Among the sectors, IT, FMCG, Auto, Bank, Telecom are down 0.3-1.5%, while consumer durables, media, metal, capital goods are up 0.3-4%.

Nifty IT sank 1.5% after Accenture reported its earnings for the May quarter. The IT giant flagged lower growth going ahead, along with rising uncertainties. It also said that its new bookings decreased 6% to $19.7 billion in the third quarter.

Shares of Northern Arc jumped 8% after ace investor Madhusudan Kela acquired shares via block deals, through his fund Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust.

As per the exchange data, the fund bought 10 lakh shares of the company in the block deals at a price of Rs 208.83 apiece.

Ola Electric Mobility sank 6% after the auto player saw a large trade worth Rs 107 crore.

Shares of Bharat Electronics extended intraday gains and touched a fresh record high after the company secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore.