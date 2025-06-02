Market ends session in red with Nifty managing to close above 24,700

The stock market ended the session in the red with sharply off lows on sustained recovery seen in the second half of the session. Market has been shrugging off geopolitical uncertainty and trade deal worries.

Nifty 50 managed to close above 24,700 supported by buying in FMCG, PSU bank and realty stocks, however, selling in Metal and IT stocks checked the recovery.

At close, Nifty concluded the session with a mild cut of 0.14%, closing at 24,716 points, after recovering 189 points from the day’s low while the Sensex also recouped its early losses to end the session with a minor decline of 77 points, or 0.09%, at 81,373 points.

On BSE, around 122 stocks hit their 52-week high. These included Bharti Hexacom Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indian Bank, Max Financial Services Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.

Further, 48 stocks touched 52-week lows, including National Standard (India) Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.

The decline was largely driven by heavy losses in the IT and metal sectors, which mirrored global risk-off sentiment. However, the banking sector showed resilience, with the Nifty Bank index rising 0.11% to end at 55,811.35.

Yes Bank shares rose 8% ahead of bank’s board meet to consider fundraising.

Auto stocks ended mostly lower after May sales data, with Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor down between 0.5-2%, while M&M higher by nearly 2%.

Among the other key performance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares plunged 10%. The development that came after 12% equity changed hands in a block trade.

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surged 16 percent after Q4FY25 profit surged 47%, and Genus Power Infrastructures shares gained 6 percent after Q4 consolidated profit jumped 406%.

Further, the Mazagon Dock shares declined nearly 3% after JPMorgan downgrades to ‘underweight’.

Market sentiment was weighed down by global uncertainties, including renewed concerns over trade tensions and slowing economic growth in major economies. This external pressure prompted investors to book profits after last week’s rally.

Asian indices ended lower while awaiting key US jobs data and a widely expected cut in European interest rates.