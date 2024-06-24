Market ends on higher note in volatile session

The stock market on Monday ended on a higher note in a volatile session.

Sensex opened at a record high of 77,543.22, and closed at 77,337.59, up 36.45 points, or 0.05%.

The index created a fresh all-time high of 77,851.63, and touched a low of 76,954.87.

Nifty 50 opened at a record high of 23,629.85, and closed at 23,516, down 41.90 points, or 0.18%.

It touched another record high at 23,664.00, before fallling into the red as investors booked profit.

At Sensex, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC, were the top drags for the day, while Axis Bank, HDFC bank, IndusInd Bank, ICIC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers.

While on the Nifty 50, following similar trend as of Sensex, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL, were the top drags, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers for the day.

Across sectors, the bank and financial services index surged ahead, led by a rally in private sector banking stocks, while the IT index also closed higher.

Heavyweight sectoral indices like consumer durables, oil and gas, pharma, healthcare, metal, FMCG, auto and media were among the top sectoral losers for the day.

Midcap and smallcap indices also ended with mild gains with the BSE Midcap index rose 0.37%, while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.27%.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly Rs 435.7 lakh crore from nearly Rs 434.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Notably, the Adani Ports shares entered the BSE Sensex on Monday, replacing Wipro shares, which were removed from the 30-stock index as a part of semi-annual rebalancing.

Adani Ports share price ended with a loss of 1.72 per cent at Rs 1460.20 apiece on BSE.

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped 5% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 55.70 on the NSE, extending gains to the third straight session.

On the global front, the top European markets, including the UK’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40, and Germany’s DAX, were in the green with about half a per cent gains when the Sensex closed.

Futures contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.2% as the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%, lifted by the tech-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan. S&P 500 futures were little changed.

Traders pushed the S&P 500 closer to the historic 5,500 mark on Tuesday, betting the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fueling the tech industry.