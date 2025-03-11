Market ends flat amid volatility over Trump’s tariff

Indian equity indices ended on flat note in the volatile session on Tuesday amid growing uncertainty over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

At close, the Sensex was down 12.85 points or 0.02% at 74,102.32, and the Nifty was up 37.60 points or 0.17% at 22,497.90.

Sensex opened at 73,743.88 against its previous close of 74,115.17 and touched its intraday high and low of 74,195.17 and 73,663.60, respectively.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,345.95 against its previous close of 22,460.30 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,522.10 and 22,314.70, respectively.

Nifty Midcap 50 closed with an increase of 0.91% while the small-cap stocks lagged, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 15,198.15, down by 108.6 points, equating to a decline of 0.71%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 394.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹394 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Nifty 50, as many as 33 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index with leading gainers as Trent (4.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.78%), ICICI Bank (2.52%), and Hero Motocorp (2.00%).

While on the losing side were Indusind Bank (27.24%), Infosys (2.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.17%), Bajaj Finserv (1.64%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (1.42%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 48,216.8, having reached an intraday high of 48,029.05 and a low of 47,702.9.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded its biggest ever single day fall crashing 27% after the bank reported discrepancies in its derivative portfolio.

ICICI Bank shares climbed around 2.5% while the broader market was subdued owing to weakness in IT, banking, and auto stocks.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty witnessed a stellar gain of 3.63%. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.21%, Financial Services up by 0.64%, Healthcare by 0.61% and Metal up by 0.53%.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank dropped 0.75%, while the Private Bank index suffered a loss of 1.38% while the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 0.02%) ended flat.

Indian rupee ended 12 paise higher at 87.21 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday’s close of 87.33. Indian Rupee traded flat to positive today on weak tone in the US Dollar index and a decline in the US 10-year treasury yields.