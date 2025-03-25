Market continues winning streak but fails to hold opening gains

Stock market failed to hold onto the opening gains on Tuesday but extended the winning streak to the seventh straight session as Nifty managed to close above 23,650. It opened on a solid note with Nifty above 23,700 and with extending buying it crossed 23,800 in the initial hours.

At close, the Sensex was up 32.81 points or 0.04% at 78,017.19, and the Nifty was up 10.30 points or 0.04% at 23,668.65.

During the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23869.6 and dipped to a low of 23601.4 while the Sensex exhibited a trading range between 78741.69 and 77745.63.

Among the sectors, except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, oil & gas, power, PSU bank, realty, telecom down 1-1.5%.

IT index was the top gainer, gained nearly 1%, whereas profit booking was observed in the Defence and PSU Bank indices, both of which shed nearly 2%.

Infosys climbed nearly 3% to ₹1,634 in morning trade as a softer stance on tariffs from US President Donald Trump fueled investor optimism, driving renewed buying interest in IT stocks.

BSE Midcap index shed 1% and Smallcap index was down 1.6%.

On BSE, 70 stocks touched 52-week high including SBI Cards, JSW Holdings, Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, among others.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (3.35%), Bajaj Finserv (2.69%), Trent (2.58%), Infosys (2.24%), and Grasim Industries (2.24%).

While on the losing side were Indusind Bank (4.84%), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2.68%), Adani Enterprises (2.04%), Coal India (1.90%), and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (1.53%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51704.95, having reached an intraday high of 52063.95 and a low of 51429.6.

IndusInd Bank dropped 5% after it received a ₹30 crore penalty over GST-related issues.

The bank clarified that the penalty pertains to various GST issues and stated that it may appeal the order, but the uncertainty prompted selling pressure.

Chemical companies like the India Pesticides, Insecticides India, and Alkyl Amines fell up to 4% after the government proposed an anti-dumping duty on Pretilachlor imports from China.