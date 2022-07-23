Make some noise with these smartwatches

Noise, an audio and wearable manufacturer, announced exclusive distribution partnership for its Colorfit Qube Plus SpO2 edition of smartwatches. As part of the partnership, Noise’s range of smartwatches would be made available on udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce Platform.

The range of smart watches will be available under the electronics category on the udaan platform to retailers across 1,200 towns and cities covering over 12,500 pin codes.

The new model is an upgraded version of the bestselling Colorfit Qube SPO2 watch. This latest affordable smartwatch from the brand is exclusively made available to all the retailers on udaan platform. The smartwatch is priced at MRP of Rs 4,999 and comes with features like a heart rate sensor, a touch screen display, one-week battery life, multiple sports modes, and more. It comes with a square display spanning 1.4-inch with a 240*240 pixels resolution along with curved display and a TFT panel. The smartwatch also supports cloud-based watch faces.