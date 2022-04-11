Pebble launches 2 affordable smartwatches in India.

Homegrown wearable brand Pebble on Monday launched two bluetooth-calling smartwatches in India.

While Pebble Cosmos Pro comes with a 1.7-inch curved HD display, Pebble Leap is an all-terrain sturdy device.

Both the smartwatches come with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2 oxygen and heart rate tracking, the company said in a statement.

“With the dual launches, we have tried to give the best to our customers with different requirements,” said Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble.

Available in four colours on Flipkart, Pebble Cosmos Pro with up to 15 days of battery backup comes for an introductory price of Rs 3,499.

Pebble Leap has a water-resistant dial with a silicone strap.

With a 1.3-inch HD display for outdoor usage and advanced sensors to measure health vitals, Leap is available on Amazon and the brand’s website at a limited period launch price of Rs 3,999.

Equipped with an inbuilt mic, speaker and phone contact syncing, Leap can last up to 15 days in a single charge and comes in two colours, said the company.

Other important features are hydration alert, multiple sports modes, step pedometer and sleep monitor, etc.