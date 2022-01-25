Major digital marketing trends to keep in mind in 2022

For the past decade, the world has revolved around technology, as rapid advancements and upgrades in the sector have been at the heart of all industries’ growth and innovation. The arrival of the Covid pandemic in early 2020 has only served to increase the need for and speed up the digitization of global activities.

The internet’s influence and adoption have not gone unnoticed in the realm of marketing, where digital marketing has become the norm. In the early stages of its existence, digital marketing was primarily used as an advertising function, with the primary goal of increasing brand visibility and awareness.

However, as lead generation and sales have become one of its main objectives, it has grown into more of a sales function. Nowadays, digital marketing initiatives aim to improve the client pool and brand recognition, which raises the chances of obtaining the desired goals.

Hyperlocalisation is the norm of the day

Customer tastes have been fast altering in this era of broad technological infection and globalisation. This is because, as a result of these two causes, the number of options open to individuals has grown. As a result, there is an increasing need for marketers to go above and beyond to entice customers to their goods, which will still be available in 2022.

Hyperlocalisation is one tendency that has evolved as a result of this necessity. Hyperlocalisation is a relatively recent marketing strategy that aims to capitalise on the target area’s local culture and traditions to promote products.

This is accomplished by aligning the product with the views and practices of the locals. Customers might create a conscious or subconscious emotional connection with the brand and its goods as a result of this placement, which increases brand loyalty. As people get more familiar with and fond of the notion, this movement is projected to gain even more traction in the coming years.

Efficiency- the need of the hour

The people of today are all about pace. This, combined with their more in less attitude, is what has worked to drastically increase the need for efficiency in today’s time. In order to make a lasting impact or even to catch a customer’s attention, advertisements have to be very engaging and precise.

Further, the platform on which the advertising campaign is run is also of critical importance as the availability and concentration of the target audience on that platform largely decides the level of success of the campaign.

Technology is of prime importance

This is the age of automation and virtual reality. People’s attention spans are dwindling by the minute, so if an advertiser wants to captivate and hook a potential buyer, he or she must engage them and offer as much information as possible in the shortest amount of time.

In this case, interactive and immersive content appears to be the greatest alternative because it allows the marketer to entice a customer with its appealing qualities.

Because the primary goal of digital marketing is to attract customers, immersive technologies like AR/MR/VR are expected to be at the forefront of digital marketing innovation.

Additionally, automation is making its way into the workings of all businesses, including the digital marketing industry, at a rapid speed. As a result, the digital marketing industry is considering the adoption of automated marketing. Automated marketing, once deployed, is predicted to become a major aspect of the virtual commercial industry of the future.

The digital marketing sector has evolved significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. In this situation, any company hoping to advance in the sector must stay on top of these changes. In the scope of this article, some trends that are likely to be prominent in the year 2022 were discussed.

(By Rakesh R, Business Head & Director, Deepsense digital)