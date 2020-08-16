Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday unveiled the all-new Thar SUV.

According to the company, Thar sports an all-new BS-6 compliant engine options which includes the ‘2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol’ and the ‘2.2 litre mHawk Diesel’.

In terms of the gearbox, Thar offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission mated to “an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4×4 transfer case”.

“With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance, both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV,” Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said in a statement.

The new SUV will be launched on October 2, 2020.