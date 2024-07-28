M-Cap of six of top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week

The market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore while Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.

This week’s top ten companies in terms of valuation were Reliance Industries followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore.

ITC’s valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore while the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied Rs 8,140.69 crore to Rs 12,30,842.03 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap declined by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation went down by Rs 3,500.89 crore to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore.

On Friday, the benchmark indices snapped a five-day losing streak to end the week on a strong note with the Nifty 50 managing to scale a new peak in the last minutes of trade.

Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62% to settle at 81,332.72. During the day, it soared 1,387.38 points or 1.73% to 81,427.18. Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,834.85.