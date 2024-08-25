M-cap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms spike by Rs 95,522.81 crore

Last week, the combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 95,522.81 crore. Reliance Industries, TCS and HUL emerged as the biggest gainers.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 29,634.27 crore to Rs 20,29,710.68 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 17,167.83 crore to Rs 16,15,114.27 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 15,225.36 crore to Rs 6,61,151.49 crore.

Advertisement

The rank-wise standing of the top 10 most valued firms was Reliance Industries retained the title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied by Rs 12,268.39 crore to Rs 8,57,392.26 crore.

ICICI Bank spiked by Rs 11,524.92 crore to Rs 8,47,640.11 crore while State Bank of India added Rs 2,498.89 crore to Rs 7,27,578.99 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank plunged by Rs 4,835.34 crore to Rs 12,38,606.19 crore.

ITC soared Rs 3,965.14 crore to Rs 6,32,364.24 crore and Infosys by Rs 1,245.64 crore to Rs 7,73,269.13 crore.

Valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped by Rs 1,992.37 crore to Rs 6,71,050.63 crore.

On Friday, the market ended flat with Sensex closed 33 points, or 0.04 per cent, up at 81,086.21, while the Nifty 50 ended 12 points, or 0.05 per cent, up at 24,823.15.

Nifty 50 closed in the green for seven consecutive sessions.The index has managed an overall gain of 2.8 per cent during this period.

BSE Midcap index was down 0.6 per cent, while smallcap index ended flat.