Due to the ongoing massive coronavirus outbreak across the world, airlines have started offering flexible booking solutions. Keeping the same in view, German major Lufthansa Group airlines introduced flexible rebooking options with extensive waiver policy for bookings.

As per the statement issued by the company, new tickets purchased until 31 March will also have possibility to rebook once without rebooking fees; and flights already booked with departure date until 30 April can rebook once until 31 December.

The rebooking policy is applicable on all Lufthansa Group airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti.

“General rebooking option for future bookings: With immediate effect and until 31 March 2020, the Lufthansa Group airlines will waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide and offer a one- time rebooking – regardless of condition of the original booking fare purchased. Passengers can in future rebook to a new travel date until December 31, 2020 without rebooking fees,” the company said in a statement.

It further said, “Possibility to rebook existing bookings: The new waiver policy for existing bookings applies worldwide for tickets purchased before 5 March with a travel date up to 30 April 2020. Passengers can rebook to a new date up to 31 December 2020 without any rebooking fee – regardless of condition of the original booking fare purchased.”

“Applicable for both waiver policies: The departure and destination airports must be identical. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid. The rebooking must be made before the original travel date,” the statement added.

British Airways too, has waived its change fee. “The policy will be available for new bookings made up to March 16, 2020. As some customers are facing uncertainty when booking travel at the moment, the airline has introduced the policy to give its customers more confidence, across any of its routes,” the airways said.

“As some customers may choose to change or delay their travel plans at the moment, it’s important we offer them greater flexibility. By waiving our change fee our customers can have the added confidence to book a trip with British Airways that suits them,” Airways’ chief commercial officer Andrew Brem said.

Similar decision is taken by the United website as well.

“We know people are taking a second look at their travel plans right now, and we want you to have flexibility when planning your next trip — that’s why when you book a flight with us between March 3 and March 31, 2020, you can change it for free over the next 12 months,” it said.