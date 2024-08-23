LinkedIn appoints Kumaresh Pattabiraman as Country Manager, Product Head in India

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Friday announced it has appointed Kumaresh Pattabiraman as new Country Manager and Product Head in India.

With over 135 million members, India stands as LinkedIn’s second-largest and fastest-growing market.

In a post, Pattabiraman said that LinkedIn has evolved from being just a jobs platform to becoming a dynamic global community where professionals connect for jobs, learning, networking, and knowledge sharing.

“Having started my career as an engineer in Bengaluru and built teams in India across LinkedIn and Microsoft, I can say that the energy, ambition, and potential of Indian talent, especially in R&D, are unparalleled,” he wrote.

India is among the top five countries with the fastest-growing AI talent and has the highest AI skill penetration globally, and LinkedIn members are using AI skills 3 times more frequently than the global average.

“This puts India at the forefront of the future of work, and sets us up brilliantly to build in India for the world. I look forward to working closely with the India team and valued partners to drive innovation, build strong partnerships, and create economic opportunity for every professional in India,” Pattabiraman further said.

He brings over 15 years of experience in product and engineering roles, having held leadership positions at both LinkedIn and Microsoft.

During his time at LinkedIn, Kumaresh played a key role in enhancing the member experience by improving products like Search and Feed, and launching innovative features such as Profile Video and Career Breaks.

The platform recently launched a new video experience in India, in a bid to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets with uploads growing 60 per cent year-on-year in the country.

The interactive swipe-based video experience aims to help professionals explore a wide array of knowledge content. The new feature also comes at a time when 60 per cent of India’s Internet users (more than 350 million) are consuming video content.