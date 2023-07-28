Let’s do this together: Semiconductor giants collaborate with India

In a significant move towards strengthening the semiconductor industry, semiconductor giant AMD announced on Friday its plan to invest approximately $400 million in the country over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering operations.

The company plans to build a new campus in Bangalore with the largest R&D facility in the world. The announcement came at the SemiconIndia 2023 in Gujarat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AMD investment is expected to create the largest AMD design center with the addition of approximately 3,000 engineering roles, the company said.

They are an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001 with the company’s first site established in New Delhi.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said Bharat never disappoints anyone. “The relations with industry, experts, and policymakers get updated through Semicon India. I believe that this is crucial for the synchronisation of our relations,” he added.

At the event, prominent semiconductor companies like Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and others were present.

Apart from AMD, another key global player in the semiconductor industry, Foxconn shows optimism towards India’s semiconductor market and said Taiwan is and will be India’s most trusted and reliable partner.

“Let’s do this together,” Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said.

India-Japan collaboration over semiconductor

In a separate development, Indian and Japanese officials held discussions in New Delhi, exploring potential collaboration in semiconductors and establishing robust supply chains.

As per reports, the talks aimed at achieving a target of $35.9 billion in Japanese investment in India by 2027.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of both countries – S Jaishankar, and Yoshimasa Hayashi – who also discussed cooperation in defence equipment and technology.

Odisha bags deal with the US

Amid the deals being locked in SemiconIndia 2023, on Thursday, Odisha bagged a deal with US-based Silicon Power Group which will invest $121.73 million in the state.

The investment aims to make 150-millimeter silicon carbide, a semiconductor component. The company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, as per a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The investment will be made by the group’s RiR Power Electronics, it added.