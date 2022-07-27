Larsen & Toubro net down Rs 911 crore in Q1

Construction engineering major Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday said it shut the principal quarter of FY23 with a lower net in contrast with the relating time of the earlier year. However, L&T shares escalated in early trade on Wednesday.

The organisation said it had posted a revenue of Rs 20,211.69 crore (Q1FY22 Rs 16,607.86 crore) and a benefit after-tax charges of Rs 911.22 crore (Q1FY22 Rs 1,009.48 crore) for the quarter under survey.

Except for the energy projects division, the organization’s different segments; infrastructure, hi-tech manufacturing, and others – grew their topline.

On a solidified premise, the L&T group income grew by 22% during the main quarter of FY23 to Rs 35,853 crore and the net benefit by 45% to Rs 1,702 crore over the earlier year’s comparing period.

The organisation got orders worth of Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during the quarter end in June 30, 2022, enlisting a development of 57% over comparing quarter of the earlier year.

(inputs from IANS)