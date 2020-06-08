As the country gradually opens with the Unlock 1, Lamborghini India on Monday announced reopening of its dealerships in major metropolitan cities across the country.

“While business remained operational with work-from-home arrangement, the reopening of its Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru dealerships comes with stringent adherence to the Lamborghini Sicurezza guidelines as well as the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments,” the company said in a statement.

Keeping the note of the well-being of company’s employees, customers, and dealership visitors, Lamborghini India has implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops.

“We look forward to continue engaging with our customers with energy and care, providing them with an unparalleled experience across all customer touch-points,” said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Automobili Lamborghini India.

Lamborghini resumed operations at its factory based in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on May 4.

On May 7, Lamborghini digitally launched its new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder on its website. This was the first time when the company has used Augmented Reality (AR) to unveil a vehicle.

The new V10 model provides drivers with an open-air celebration of lightweight engineering, with rear-wheel drive and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).

It is Huracan’s open-top sibling, sporting inimitable lines from every profile that confirm it is dynamic in both looks and performance whether roof on or off.