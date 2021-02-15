Digital lending startup KreditBee has secured $75 million (around Rs 544 crore) in its Series C equity round which saw participation of Premji Invest and South Korea’s Mirae Asset Venture.

Other participants included US-based Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures at an undisclosed amount, consisting of both primary and secondary investment.

Co-Founder & CEO of KreditBee Madhusudan E said, “With a larger portfolio of loan products, our objective is to provide credit to over 180 million new-to-credit customers who were not provided formal credit earlier. This investment would help us take more positive steps towards achieving that.”

Atul Gupta, partner at Premji Invest said, “We are impressed by the vision of KreditBee to formalise the path towards credit enablement for new-to-credit customers, their skilled team and responsible tech-enabled underwriting, and are pleased to partner with them in their next stage of growth.”

KreditBee’s parent company, Finnov, has previously raised over $43 million cumulatively in equity from investors including ICICI Bank and Arkam Ventures, it noted in a statement on Monday.

Registered in March 2016, the group entity also holds Krazybee Services Private Limited, Systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India since May 2017.

The group launched KreditBee in May 2018, focused on full-stack digital lending for young professionals. The company specialises in providing digital personal loans and consumer durable loans to both salaried and self-employed.

The company currently has more than 1,200 employees and a user base of over 20 million. It plans to diversify its product offering by venturing into digitally-enabled secured loans, home loans and credit line.