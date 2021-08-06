Kia becomes fastest carmaker to sell 3L vehicles in India

Passenger vehicle maker Kia India has become the quickest brand to achieve the 3 lakh vehicles sale milestone in the domestic automotive market.

The brand crossed the first one lakh milestone in July 2020, the next one lakh in January 2021, and the third one lakh in August 2021.

“Notably, Kia India achieved the first one lakh unit sales in one year and clocked the latter two lakhs in the same amount of time, signifying the high adoption rate of Kia cars among Indian customers,” the company said in a statement.

“The flagship product of Kia India, Seltos, remains the highest contributor with 66 per cent share while Sonet added 32 per cent to the sales,” it added.

The brand has also sold 7,310 units of its premium offering, the Carnival.

Besides, the brand aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90 per cent of the Indian market, including Tier III, IV cities and upcountry markets.