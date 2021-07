Kaspersky has partnered with Bharti Airtel to ensure instant security for internet users in India.

The collaboration will allow Airtel customers to purchase Kaspersky Total Security solution directly from the Airtel Thanks app in a few clicks.

“We’re very much looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel, the leading global telecommunications company and one of the biggest mobile service providers, in its goal to protect their users, create a more secure internet, and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky,” Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said in a statement.

“I am convinced that this partnership will further contribute to establishing Airtel as an innovational pioneer and a leader in its industry,” Kaspersky added.

Airtel customers can also enjoy exclusive deals on these advanced solutions from Kaspersky.

The alliance is formed to increase cybersecurity awareness amongst Indian internet users and encourage them to practice cyber safety in the wake of growing cyber threats.

The company said that cyber threats are constantly evolving, and cybercriminals have been actively targeting internet users in India in the past two years.

In the first quarter of 2021, Kaspersky products detected 37,650,472 different Internet-borne cyberthreats.