Airtel hikes tariffs between 11-21 percent on different voice and data plans

Airtel has announced a price hike across all its pre-paid and post-paid. The change in tariff plans will go into effect from July 3rd across all circles and throughout India. The most affordable plan of Airtel will now cost Rs 199 for a validity of 28 days, with 2GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day free, earlier its cost was Rs 179.

It is important to note that the telecom provider has raised rates of all plans but plan benefits like call minutes, free data etc will remain unchanged.

The telecom service provider has announced the price hike across all plans including 3 pre-paid unlimited voice plans, 9 pre-paid daily data plans, 3 pre-paid data add-on plans and 4 post-paid plans.

According to the new tariff, an 84-day pre-paid plan costing Rs 509 will give 6GB data, 100 SMS and unlimited calling per day.

The Rs 1,999 pre-paid plan will give 24GB data, Unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. The same plan was earlier costing Rs 1799.

The most affordable new 28-day pre-paid data plan will now cost Rs 299 instead of Rs 265 and will give 1 GB of data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Whereas the Rs 499 pre-paid data plan will be valid for 28 days and give 3GB, unlimited calling and 100SMS per day.

The lowest monthly post-paid plan will now cost Rs 449 instead of Rs 399. It will give one connection 40 GB data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and XStream Premium subscription.

The Airtel post-paid family plan will now cost Rs 1199 from Rs 999 earlier. A family plan will give 4 connections, 190 GB data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day, an XStream Premium subscription, a Disney+Hotstar subscription for 12 months, an Amazon Prime Subscription for 6 months, and a Wynk Premium subscription.

Airtel says that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300 to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India.

“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs,” an official said.

Airtel says the new revised mobile tariffs will be applicable from July 3rd, 2024. According to Airtel, the price hike is very modest, less than 70p per day on the entry-level plans so that to eliminate any burden on budget-challenged consumers.