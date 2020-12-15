Kanti Commercials, followed by Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh are the top three companies that are leading a consortium, which put an EoI for Air India.

“We are very much eligible to bid for the disinvestment programme of Air India and have expertise in turning around sick industrial enterprises into profitable ones, said Kanti Commercials in its expression of interest (EoI) for Air India.

“For the past many years, we have completed many such acquisitions and achieved great success. We are in touch with a team of professional advisors and specialists who can help us revive sick units into profitable ones,” the EoI said.

“Moreover, we are bidding as a consortium of 3 members with the help of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The lead member is Kanti Commercials and other members are Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh,” Sourav Bag, Director, Kanti Commercials said in the EoI with the relevant documents.

Kanti Commercials Private Ltd is a private company incorporated on April 1, 2003. It is classified as non-government company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorised share capital is Rs 1.3 crore and its paid up capital is Rs 13.54 lakh.

The company is involved in other wholesale activity which includes specialized wholesale not covered in any one of the previous categories and wholesale in a variety of goods without any particular specialisation.