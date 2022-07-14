Junaid Dhebar maintains balance in his professional and humanitarian ventures.

From time to time Hotel Vennington Court has been in the news for its active participation in charitable causes and donations. Owner and Managing Director of Vennington Court – Junaid Dhebar has on several occasions carried out charity from his profits.

His contributions are commended and praised all over Raipur and Chhattisgarh. People are often amazed by Junaid’s sizeable contributions and active participation in carrying out his social responsibilities. Apart from Junaid’s commendable philanthropic work at such a young age; he is also a thriving businessman currently handling multiple businesses in various sectors.

Junaid was born and brought up in the city located in the heart of Chhattisgarh – Raipur. He completed his schooling at Ryan International and further pursued his graduation in hotel management. With Hotel Vennington Court, he embarked on his journey to becoming one of the most pleasant personalities and flourishing businessmen, in Raipur. Under Junaid’s leadership, Hotel Vennington thrived and was the first hotel in the industry to donate funds to the people affected by the 2018 Kerela floods.

Along with Hotel Vennington, Junaid manages other businesses in real estate, restaurants, iron and steel, etc. Junaid is also a member of the apex body of private realtors CREDAI (The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) Chhattisgarh. Junaid’s builder venture ‘A Dhebar Buildcon’ is growing exponentially in Raipur and has provided more than 500 houses to families. “With A Dhebar Buildcon, I desire to turn customers’ dream houses into a living reality,” says Junaid.

It has been the dream of the young man to serve his hometown’s people. To promote awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage the public to get vaccinated, Hotel Vennington introduced 50% off on the customer bill at its Q-zeen restaurant. Only those who had taken both jabs of the vaccine could avail of the offer.

After the grievous incident of the Pulwama Attack in 2019, Vennington Court donated its profits to the martyrs of Pulwama. Before that, Vennington donated a generous amount to the families affected by the Kerela floods in 2018.

In 2019, Dhebar launched the ‘Dada ki Rasoi’ initiative in Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur. With the initiative, Junaid aims to provide nourishing meals to the patients’ family members or relatives, just for ten bucks.

Junaid feels content to have a loving and supportive family, multiple businesses growing, and carrying out humanitarian doings that help people on a larger scale.