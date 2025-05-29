Jio strengthens No. 1 position in Odisha with over 1.8 lakh new subscribers in April

Reliance Jio has further solidified its leadership in Odisha’s telecom sector by adding over 1.8 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio now commands over 45.9% of the mobile subscriber market share and a dominant 84% share in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segment in Odisha, reaffirming its position as the most preferred digital service provider in the state.

As per TRAI’s report, Jio added over 1.53 lakh mobile subscribers and more than 30,000 JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in April. This growth takes Jio’s total mobile subscriber base in Odisha to over 1.61 crore, as the state’s overall mobile subscriber base crossed 3.5 crore. In stark contrast, competitor additions in April were minimal—VI added 6,659, Airtel added 3,839, while BSNL lost 8,011 mobile subscribers.

Jio also continues to dominate the fixed broadband space in Odisha with more than 3 lakh JioFiber and 1.67 lakh JioAirFiber subscribers. Its JioAirFiber service, a 5G-based FWA offering, leads the market with over 84% share in the state.

Fueled by an expansive 4G and 5G network across Odisha, Jio’s home broadband services offer world-class home entertainment, high-speed unlimited WiFi, and seamless connectivity.

Nationally, Jio continues to drive industry growth. Over 26 lakh new mobile subscribers joined the Jio network in April—13 times more than the nearest competitor. Jio was the only operator with positive active subscriber additions, adding over 55 lakh active mobile subscribers in April.

It marked the second consecutive month of adding over 5 million active mobile subscribers. Jio also led the fixed broadband segment with approximately 9.10 lakh new subscribers (wireline plus FWA), about four times more than its nearest rival.

In the FWA segment, Jio holds a national market share of over 82%, with 6.14 million subscribers. With continued growth and infrastructure expansion, Jio remains at the forefront of digital connectivity in Odisha and across India.