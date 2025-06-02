Jio strengthens lead in MP-CG telecom market with record subscriber growth in April 2025

Reliance Jio continues to dominate the telecom landscape in Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MP-CG), registering the highest addition of mobile and broadband subscribers in April 2025, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio added over 3.7 lakh new mobile subscribers across both urban and rural areas of the MP-CG circle during the month, while its Fiber and AirFiber broadband services attracted more than 71,000 new users. This surge has further strengthened Jio’s leadership in the region, where it now commands a 59.6% market share among mobile users and 55.3% among broadband subscribers.

Advertisement

The total number of internet broadband users in the MP-CG telecom circle has surpassed 24 lakh, with overall mobile connections crossing the 8-crore mark—underscoring the region’s robust telecom growth.

Advertisement

In contrast, other major service providers reported subscriber losses. Airtel saw a decline of approximately 10,000 users, BSNL lost around 34,000, and Vodafone Idea experienced a significant drop of over 2 lakh subscribers during the same period.

Jio also leads the 5G rollout across both states, accounting for more than 70% of the total 5G capacity in the MP-CG circle. Its standalone True 5G services now cover all 88 districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Our focus remains on deep digital inclusion. With our advanced 5G rollout, we’re committed to bridging the digital divide across rural and urban areas,” a Jio spokesperson said.