Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India later this year

Jeep has confirmed the India launch of the new Grand Cherokee, along with announcing that the SUV will be locally assembled. The Grand Cherokee will be the company’s fourth locally assembled model following in the footsteps of the Wrangler, Compass and the upcoming Meridian three-row SUV.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5-seater is around 294mm shorter than the Grand Cherokee L. Jeep has made some changes to keep things fresh in the market. The SUV’s rear has a more rakish design, while the Cherokee L has a flattish design. It gets active grille shutters, air curtains and re-styled rear pillars, which should improve the aerodynamic efficiency.

The new Grand Cherokee features an all-new dashboard layout. The SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.1-inch digital instrument console. There is a dedicated 10.1-inch screen embedded in the dashboard for the front passenger. The SUV will get a 10-inch head-up display, a wireless smartphone charging system, rear-seat entertainment screens and smartphone connectivity.

The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be offered in a single petrol engine option. It is likely to use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV will get four-wheel-drive system with selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow. The SUV will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Land Rover Discovery in India.