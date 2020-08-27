Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Thursday said it has signed a five-year partnership deal with cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions provider, Genesys. The partnership enables both companies to develop and deploy innovation and best-in-class solutions in the customer experience market, a issued by the company said.

“As a part of the partnership, Infosys will bring to market Genesys contact center solutions. Clients of both organisations stand to benefit from the enhanced capability that will come from a combined investment in innovation, a broader ecosystem of strategic partners and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences,” it added.

In addition, the IT major will leverage and support Research and development (R&D), operations and customer service for Genesys PureConnect, it said.

Speaking about the partnership, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, “this partnership will unlock significant value for both our companies. It will bring the industry-leading cloud communications solutions from Genesys to our clients and partners and enhance our ability to accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions.”

Together, we will be able to deliver that support and serve the evolving needs of our combined customer bases, Parekh added.

Genesys will retain and manage sales, marketing and a host of additional functions for this solution, the statement added.

“Our strategic partnership with Infosys will be instrumental in enabling organizations of all sizes around the world to realise the Genesys vision of Experience as a Service,” Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, said.

The “companies share a commitment to ongoing investment in the latest contact center technologies and delivering the highest levels of support so that customers can always provide differentiated and personalized experiences a paramount component for business success today, he added.

The announcement comes at a time of significant demand, as companies quickly adapt to changes within their workforce and the rise of customer service inquiries following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership includes a commitment from both Infosys and Genesys to jointly develop advanced solutions that increase contact center functionality by leveraging AI and hybrid technologies, resulting in improved customer and employee experiences, the statement said.